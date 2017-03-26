Princess Anne backs GM crops and livestock – unlike Prince Charles

The Princess’ comments also raised eyebrows with environmental organization Friends of the Earth, which said that herbicide-tolerant GM crops have led to a “crisis” in USA farming.

Dismissing the possibility of risk, she added: ‘I do think that in the future gene technology has got real benefits to offer, which will maybe have an occasional downside, but I suspect not very many’.

‘We have to accept’Anne, who has farmed on her estate in Gloucestershire since the 1970s, told BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today “we have to accept” the process could help production and livestock health. Asked if, in a post-Brexit UK where growing GM crops was allowed, she could see the plants being cultivated on her land, Princess Anne replied “yes”.

“We grow some very good plants here remarkably easily”, she said.

The full interview with the Princess Royal will be broadcast tomorrow at 5.45am. “I don’t see the problem in saying ‘is there something we could do to improve their abilities?'”

At present only six United Kingdom farms have obtained the strict European Union licence to trial altering the DNA of plants in the hope of improving their yield and resilience. In the United Kingdom, there have been several trials, including GM wheat, but nothing has ever been licensed. Agriculture minister George Eustice said in a written parliamentary answer that “as part of preparations for the European Union exit, the government is considering possible future arrangements for the regulation of genetically modified organisms”.

She conceded the impact of GM crops might not be seen for a long time, but said to rule out the scientific technique “just in case” was not practical.

In addition to GM technology, the princess shared her views on other aspects of science and technology in farming, biofuels, farm support and the affordability of food.

He has argued that GM crops damaged the Earth’s soil, describing them in 2008 as an experiment “gone seriously wrong”.

She added: “But surely if we’re going to be better at producing food of the right value, then we have to accept that genetic technology-whether you call it modification or anything else- is going to be part of that”.

“How you define what is harmful or what is good seems to be rather more hard”.

Anne’s comments were made today’s BBC Farming Today show. She said then that she “seldom” discussed the issue with the future king.