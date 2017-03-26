Prosecutors revel in conviction, but Graham Spanier vows a fight

One of Pennsylvania State University’s former presidents was convicted Friday on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment in connection with the wide-ranging pedophilia scandal centered around Jerry Sandusky, the school’s former assistant football coach.

Spanier was convicted of one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children, a conviction which carries a potential sentence of 5 years and a $10,000 fine.

The guilty pleas are directly related to a report made by former assistant coach Mike McQueary alleging he saw Jerry Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy in a shower at Penn State in early 2001.

The school eventually paid more than $90 million to settle civil claims filed by accusers. Regardless of whether Spanier, Curley, Schultz, and others at Penn State had first hand knowledge about Sandusky’s awful illegal behavior, the digital evidence utilized against them did not help. He was acquitted on a charge of second degree child endangerment and conspiracy charge.

They got the case because the defense team rested Thursday morning without calling a single witness, including the 68-year-old Spanier, who has long publicly proclaimed his innocence.

And she suggested that Curley, Schultz, and Spanier would not have been calling weekend meetings and consulting with the university’s lawyer if they believed that Sandusky was only engaged in “horseplay” with boys in the shower. He is now in jail, serving a sentence of 30-60 years. “The athletic department was perceived by many in the Penn State community as ‘an island, ‘ where staff members lived by their own rules”.

Spanier is free on bond pending sentencing later this spring.

“…While we can not undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our university to act always with the highest integrity”. That decision formed the heart of the case against him.

According to the New York Times, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said there are “zero excuses” for anyone who does not properly report child abuse. They argued that the men had not ignored reports of Mr. Sandusky’s abuse and had taken action. “They weren’t playing with dice”. “There always have been substantial questions in this case that need to be reviewed and resolved by the appellate courts, and we fully intend to pursue an appeal”. They were playing with children. “Protecting children requires the utmost vigilance”, Spanier said at the time.

Penn State commissioned a report – known as the Freeh report for its chief author, Louis Freeh, a former FBI director and federal judge – on the university’s role in the Sandusky crimes.