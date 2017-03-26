QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has 1 year Price Target of $22.67

Therefore 75% are positive. Castlight Health had 15 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Out of 2 Wall Street analysts rating Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, 2 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 0 recommend “Hold”. Analyst Recommendation is an outlook of a stock-market analyst on a stock. The stock now shows its YTD (Year to Date) performance of -34.93 percent while its Weekly performance value is -10.6%. The stock’s market capitalization is 3.12B.

Along with these its year to date performance is standing at -34.93%. FBR Capital Upgrades the stock to Outperform on 1/03/17 by stationing a price target of $24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 18 with “Buy”.

10/05/2016 – Mizuho began new coverage on QEP Resources, Inc. giving the company a “buy” rating. QEP Resources had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Goldman Sachs. (QEP) in which Wells Fargo Upgrades QEP Resources, Inc. Current price places the company’s stock 0.34% away from its 200-day simple moving average, -2.24%, away from the 50-day average and also 0.25% away from 20-day average.

04/12/2016 – JP Morgan began new coverage on QEP Resources, Inc. giving the company a “overweight” rating. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 1.90 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The last session’s volume of 5.28 million shares was higher than its average volume of 4.41 million shares.

Analysts estimated $-0.22/share for the previous Quarter, where QEP Resources, Inc. It has underperformed by 47.04% the S&P500. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is a part of Basic Materials sector and belongs to Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. The third largest holder is Millennium Management Llc, which now holds $140 million worth of this stock and that ownership represents almost 4.79% of its market capitalization. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). It now has negative earnings. The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for QEP Resources, Inc. the EPS stands at -0.15 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.22, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations.

Investors expected a price target of -0.07 for this quarter.

The stock’s now has an analysts’ mean recommendation of 1.9. Its down 0.13, from 1.23 in 2016Q3. MA ended last trade at $13.16 a share and the price is up more than -28.52% so far this year. Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. QEP’s value Change from Open was at -0.75% with a Gap of -0.90%. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 284,583 shares. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/03/24/credit-agricole-s-a-decreases-position-in-qep-resources-inc-qep.html. QEP Resources Inc (QEP) has declined 39.22% since August 16, 2016 and is downtrending. Rothschild Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP). Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 164,143 shares.

Multiple company employees have indulged in significant insider trading.