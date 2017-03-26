QP cancelled, Vinales on pole with grid formed from practice

But such was the impact of the persistent adverse conditions, the track was eventually deemed unsafe for the riders, prompting Race Direction to cancel qualifying entirely.

As a result, Vinales’ stunning benchmark set on Thursday night has secured a maiden MotoGP pole for the Spaniard on his Yamaha debut while Andrea Iannone and Marc Marquez round out the front row.

“Today we tried to change a few things from yesterday and we used a setting that allowed us to improve our pace on race tyres”.

Maverick Vinales rides during 2017 MotoGP pre-season testing at Phillip Island.

Thunderstorms and persistent rain forced all of qualifying to be abandoned and meant free practice times were used to determine grid order.

“It’s been very odd, and unusual that it rains in Qatar“, said Vinales.

Rossi, a four-time victor in Qatar, admitted his Yamaha was struggling to match the pace of Vinales, who was only two years old when the great Italian won his first world title on a 125cc machine in 1997.

Vinales has replaced fellow-Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo alongside Rossi, the Italian great who was runner-up last season and remains a force to be reckoned with as he starts a new campaign at the age of 38.

The surprises this Sunday could come from a fit Dani Pedrosa, a rejuvenated Alvaro Bautista on his return to the Pull and Bear Aspar Team Ducati, and the Monster Tech3 Yamaha rookie duo of Moto2 World Champion Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger.

If nine times world champion Rossi thought old foe Lorenzo’s departure for Ducati would make life easier, Vinales’s arrival might force a rethink.

Rain is expected ahead of Sunday’s season-opening MotoGP at Losail International Circuit, but Capirossi says Dorna will do whatever possible to get riders on track.