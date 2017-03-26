Quinnipiac women eye another NCAA basketball tourney upset

The Bobcats were looking to become the first twelfth seed to advance to the Elite Eight, but were defeated by the top seeded Gamecocks in the Stockton region of the tournament. SC fans know that as well as anyone, and besides, Quinnipiac had just knocked off five seed Marquette and four seed Miami in Miami.

SC has been a No. 1 seed the past four years.

“I was incredibly proud of our team to be able to lock into the game plan and execute it”, Dawn Staley said.

“Law of averages say you’re going to get one”, Staley said. “It wasn’t her knee, so that was the great news about it”. Davis continued to thrive in the absence of Alaina Coates.

After playing their first two games at home, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team now has had to travel across the country for the Sweet 16 to Stockton, CA.

Standing in between USC and the Final Four is Florida State, who the Gamecocks will face at 9 p.m. Monday. Before that, the team held their final practice in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks ended up shooting 22-29 (75.9 percent) from the floor in the second half, led by junior guard Kaela Davis, who had 28 points to lead all scorers.

USC forward A’ja Wilson said the start Saturday was uncharacteristic, but she hoped it isn’t a one-time thing. However, Quinnipiac actually played SC evenly in the second quarter, going 4-4 from three and only being outscored by three.

When Coates hurt her right ankle at Missouri on February 19, she missed a crucial contest at Texas A&M with the Gamecocks contending for a Southeastern Conference crown.

SC (29-4) will be missing one starter and it initially appeared another could be out as the Gamecocks prepared for the Bobcats. Wilson and Cuevas-Moore were the only ones to play in those late tournament games. When a team is shooting over 50 percent in any category, it’s really hard to beat that team.

“They have always been fun to watch”, Wiese said.

Want to watch the game? Her ensuing shot from the line gave the Gamecocks a 12-0 lead, and a pair of free throws by Wilson stretched the cushion to 14-0 with less than five minutes to play in the period.

“It’s a good feeling, of course, knowing there’s a game in between you and the Final Four”, Wilson said.

Although the Gamecocks only shot 6-15 (40 percent) from the field in the first quarter, they outrebounded the Bobcats, 16-5, and were 9-9 from the free throw line.

“More just embracing her for the last time, at least on the court”, Martucci said. The newly named USA women’s national team coach had just one request.