Quinton de Kock plays Proteas hero again … sore finger and all

A brilliant, out of the world fielding effort from Tom Latham stole the show on an otherwise tiresome second day of third Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton Sunday. Only 41 overs were possible with almost three hours of play lost on the first day of the deciding Test because of the weather.

But the big guns in South Africa’s batting arsenal – Hashim Amla, captain Faf du Plessis and chiefly de Kock – ensured the visitors weren’t going to crumble rapidly in their first innings.

Earlier, Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock top-scored with a quick-fire 90 off 118 balls, thumping 11 boundaries and two sixes before being undone by all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme with a plum LBW in the early-third session.

Henry finished the day with 2/25 and de Grandhomme 2/43.

But it came after the Proteas, who are 1-0 up in the series, were in some early trouble shortly after play began 30 minutes late.

But it may be Mitch Santner’s dismissal of skipper du Plessis that makes the largest impact heading into a rainy afternoon at Seddon Park, with the help of Tom Latham.

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner will lead the hosts’ pace attack after Tim Southee and Trent Boult were ruled out with leg injuries.

New Zealand were bowling with objective and penetration on a willing pitch.

“Matt Henry, who’s been waiting for an opportunity all summer, he’s presented himself beautifully”.

“Wags [Neil Wagner] was probably a bit frustrated yesterday but again just keeps running in and to grab the last few wickets today was really important”. “I think we’re in a good position but still a lot of work to do and maybe more rain around”.

There was a debut for Theunis de Bruyn in place of Stephen Cook at the start of proceedings, with the 24-year-old becoming the 95th cap for South Africa since re-admission.

Just as he did in the second Test in Wellington where his first-innings 91 set up South Africa’s eight-wicket victory, de Kock provided staunch resistance. New Zealand were right on money as they bagged another wicket in form of Keshav Maharaj with Neil Wagner getting his first as the new ball was taken, after a series of luckless DRS and conceding way too many runs in the first session.