Raising of South Korean Ferry Clears Hurdle

South Korea’s sunken Sewol ferry emerged from the waters yesterday, almost three years after it sank with the loss of more than 300 lives in one of the country’s worst maritime disasters.

The ship, which has been lying on its side for the last three years, was bought to the surface on Wednesday.

The bodies of 295 passengers were recovered after the sinking, but nine are still missing.

The head of the salvage committee, Lee Cheol-jo, told a televised briefing on Thursday that some 450 workers, including more than 50 divers, were involved in lifting the 8,000-ton ferry from its resting place 44 meters below the surface, and that he expected the operation to be finished by late afternoon or early evening.

This aerial image shows part of the damaged Sewol ferry between two barges during a salvage operation Thursday.

The ministry said the weather conditions are very critical in moving the Sewol, accompanied by two barges, to the semisubmersible ship as the balance of the ropes linking the three boats needs to be maintained carefully.

Salvaging the huge, corroded ferry from a channel notorious for unsafe currents has been a hard and expensive job. Salvage workers struggled all night to remove the ramp before the notoriously rough waters off Jindo grow dangerously choppy again at noon on Friday.

By about 7am, the ferry had been raised enough for workers to climb on it and further fasten it to the barges.

The maritime disaster has become a major political issue in South Korea, where ousted President Park Geun-hye is blamed for failing to act appropriately on the day of tragedy. Relatives, some of whom who are watching from two fishing boats just outside the operation area, are hoping that those remains will be found inside the ferry. Some cried as they watched the emerging wreckage with telescopes. “I can’t imagine how the children were shouting and calling for their mother and father on the ship, I feel sorry for him and at the same time I am sorry [I couldn’t be there]”.

The 16-year-old daughter of Huh Hong-Hwan was one victim whose remains were never found.

In the next couple of weeks, the ferry will be transferred to a semi-submersible vessel, which will lift it out of the water completely and carry it to Mokpo, a port 87km away.

Investigations into the disaster, in which 304 people died, concluded it was largely man-made – the cumulative result of an illegal redesign, an overloaded cargo bay, inexperienced crew and a questionable relationship between the ship operators and state regulators.

The allegations were included in an impeachment bill parliamentarians passed against her in December, amid broader corruption suspicions. It urged the government to “work on the recovery of the missing victims first”.