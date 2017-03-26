Rangers’ Rougned Odor becomes latest young star to sign team-friendly extension

It has become a big week for Rangers who were teammates on the Venezuelan team in the World Baseball Classic.

The Texas Rangers continued their springtime tradition of agreeing to contract extensions with core members by reaching an agreement with second baseman Rougned Odor.

The two sides have been talking about a deal for a while, with Odor’s side focused on the comp of Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who signed a six-year, $51-million deal three years ago.

Odor is coming off a season in which he hit a career-high.271 with 33 home runs 88 RBIs and recorded a.296 on-base percentage. If Texas exercises the option for 2023, it will include three years of free agency. Odor, 23, was set to be arbitration eligible in 2018 and a free agent in 2021. It’s a reported six-year deal worth $49.5 million. The club is reportedly interested in an extension with outfielder Nomar Mazara per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

– One player the Rangers will not be extending this spring is Jonathan Lucroy per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telgram.

He was an average player in his age-22 season, but there’s a mixed history with recent 1-3 WAR players at that age. He already agreed to a $563,180 contract for 2017. Rasmus has not recovered fully from the hip and core surgeries he underwent in the offseason so he won’t be ready to play in time.

Odor has continued to get better since making his major-league debut at just 20.