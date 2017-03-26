Rape accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested in Lucknow

Absconding for nearly a month, controversial Samajwadi Party leader and former Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was on Wednesday nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh police. After that, the woman, who is originally from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly blackmailed and called regularly to Prajapati’s residence, where she was sexually abused.

The family of a minor allegedly raped by Prajapati had lodged a complaint, alleging threats from the Uttar Pradesh police, Delhi Police had said.

Super fast-track courts should be set up to decide criminal cases involving those in legislature, with High Courts and Supreme Court also taking up such cases on priority with day-to-day hearings to effectively check criminal-minded peoplein power. “We are studying all the aspects related to the incident”. Since the allegation dated back to 2013, it was imperative for the police to collect all evidence and proceed accordingly, she said explaining the delay.

A team of UP police had visited Aiims, where the survivor is now undergoing treatment, to record her statement. But the statement will be of no use if she reneged from his statement that she got recorded before a magistrate, ‘ he argued.

Absconding since February 27, Prajapati was arrested in Lucknow’s Aashiana area early on Wednesday by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the local police. Prajapati told reporters that he was going to surrender but was arrested.

Giving details of his arrest, Saini said, “Lucknow Police collected important leads during the last three days”. The court has sought an action taken report within eight weeks.

With the change of guard in UP, the police had sown interest in tightening noose around the minister.

A look-out notice and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the leader.

Airports across the country had been alerted about the possibility of Prajapati trying to flee the country.

With his arrest, all the seven accused in the gangrape with the woman and sexual assault with the victim’s daughter had been arrested.