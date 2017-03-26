Reactions to the Senate Vote to Void the FCC Broadband Privacy Rules

The privacy rules, passed a year ago by the Federal Communications Commission, required Internet providers to get a customer’s permission before sharing their personal information such as geolocation, financial and health information, as well as children’s information, with third-party advertisers.

Senate lawmakers voted Thursday to repeal a historic set of rules aimed at protecting consumers’ online data from their own Internet providers. On Thursday, however, Republican senators outnumbered Democrats in a 50-48 vote. It now heads to the House.

As the Washington Post points out, industry groups were pleased. “If signed by the President, this law would repeal the FCC’s widely-supported broadband privacy framework, and eliminate the requirement that cable and broadband providers offer customers a choice before selling their sensitive, personal information”, said FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny in a statement. To deliver consumers from one website to another, Internet providers must see and understand which online destinations their customers wish to visit, whether that’s Netflix, WebMD or PornHub.

The US Senate has voted to cast aside privacy regulations that stop ISPs from sharing users’ browser data (and other personal information) with third-parties. “Meanwhile, the internet’s giant edge providers were exempt despite having access to similar, if not more, consumer data for their commercial use”. “ACA members have committed to adhere to these obligations regardless of whether the FCC’s existing regulations remain in place”.

Opponents of the regulation argue the FCC’s definition of sensitive information is far too broad and that it creates an imbalance between what’s expected of Internet providers and what’s allowed for Web companies such as Google. Passed in October, the rules haven’t even taken effect yet, but a vote from the House, where the resolution is headed next, could effectively kill the consumer protection altogether. Without the rules, customers who don’t want their data sold off would have to opt-out.