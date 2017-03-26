Real Madrid hold positive talks with Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Hazard is widely considered the best player in the Premier League, and one of the best wide players anywhere on the planet.

So, it’s mostly stuff we’ve already known or heard, but Law’s word generally is a source direct from the club, so it’s good to know that Chelsea intend to not only tie down our most important players to ward off interest, but pursue new and impactful targets in the summer.

Chelsea have had an awesome season so far as Conte’s club are first in the standings 10 points up on second placed Tottenham in the EPL. The Frenchman has been incredible in the centre of midfield, with Steven Gerrard admitting he wouldn’t like to have played against Kante during his career.

“I used to hate playing against Claude Makelele and I wouldn’t like to play against him”. Antonio Conte’s side are nigh-on certainties to win the title this season, while they are also in contention to win the FA Cup.

Hazard has enjoyed a successful season with the Blues but the Belgian global would find it hard to resist if Real Madrid come calling in the summer.

Such is his form that those rumours linking him to Real Madrid, which were rife two years ago, have reemerged.

The club believe strongly that Hazard is happy to shun Real Madrid’s interest in favour of extending his stay at Stamford Bridge, and as a reward for his fine form, the Blues are prepared to offer an increase on his £200,000-a-week earnings. The newspaper adds that Hazard has told friends that he will be at Chelsea next season.