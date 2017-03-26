Recreational vehicles maker Winnebago sees second-quarter earnings and sales beat forecasts

(NYSE:WGO) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. “(WGO) Director Richard D. Moss Acquires 500 Shares of Stock” was posted by The Cerbat Gem and is owned by of The Cerbat Gem. The stock appeared $55.39 above its 52-week highs and is down -1.37% for the last five trades. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is -13.25% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is -13.85%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) reported its previous quarter on 12/21/2016 where it reported the Actual Earnings of $0.42.

In terms of earnings per share, 2 analysts have a 0.50 EPS mean target for the quarter ending Nov-17, for the quarter ending Feb-17, 6 analysts have a 0.45 EPS mean target and for the quarter ending Feb-17 there are 5 estimates of 2.31 EPS. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

Revenues in the second quarter rose 64.2% to $370.5 million from $225.7 million in the prior-ago quarter. Its revenue would see a rise of at least 52.96% if the firm meet or beat revenue expectations.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. (NYSE:WGO). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 2,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Its down 0.44, from 1.86 in 2016Q3. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

The 1 year EPS growth rate is 10.50%.

On a per-share basis, the Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

Only yesterday Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) traded 2.54% higher at $29.55. Over the past five trading sessions it is 1.81%; 4.87% for the month; -12.49% for the last quarter; 20.22% for the past six-months; and 15.08% for the last 12 months. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The Predicted Move on the 7th day after Winnebago Industries, Inc. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,541,000. MA ended last trade at $53.36 a share and the price is up more than 9.98% so far this year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. By reviewing stock prices from the stock market history of the company and examining its analysts ratings can give an investment picture with updated information of stock which helps investors to make investing decision. The analyst recommendations from a month ago are 2 Buy, 1 Overweight, 0 Sell, 5 Hold and 0 Underweight. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

12/24/2014 – Winnebago Industries, Inc. was downgraded to “underperform” by analysts at Zacks. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. The Company’s other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment maker (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.