Regan Smith loves the racing at Auto Club Speedway

The first two days of the three-day weekend of racing at Auto Club Speedway were all about Kyle Larson.

Four of the last seven race winners have started 14th or worse, the past 11 race winners are all Cup Series champions, and only one of the last seven winners has led the most laps.

Jimmie Johnson is a three-time victor of the Auto Club 400, including in 2016, but he will start from the back of the pack after sitting out qualifying on Friday following a wreck in morning practice. The speedway is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Larson, a California native, held off second-place finisher Joey Logano to claim the victory. That sent them both back in the field with penalties and a lot of extra work to get back to the front.

“Confidence is high”, Larson said after his Xfinity victory. He specifically described how he could recover from hits on the wall in the Xfinity race but not as easily in the Monster Energy race.

FOX will televise Sunday’s race beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Mike Joy calling the race alongside analysts Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon, and Larry McReynolds.