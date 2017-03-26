Reliance to challenge Sebi ban mulls over legal course

The Security and Exchanges Board of India on Friday barred Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited from trading in the equity derivative market for a year after finding it guilty of using “fraudulent and manipulative strategy” to make “unlawful gains of Rs 513 crore”.

The case involved trading in shares of RIL’s group company, Reliance Petroleum, in November, 2007. We are in the process of consulting our legal advisors.

The case pertaining to RIL dates back to 2008, when Sebi alleged that the oil-to-yarn and retail major violated some of its norms a when it merged its subsidiary RPL with itself in 2007. While RIL was dealing in the shares of RPL in the cash segment, it enlisted 12 entities as agents to operate on its behalf in the derivatives segment. In 2007, RIL sold a 4.1% stake in RPL, but to prevent a slump in the RPL stock, the shares were sold first in the futures market and later in the spot market, covering the share sales in the futures market.

As per the order, RIL has to shell out Rs 447.27 crore (illegal profit due to trading in derivatives) along with an interest of 12% since 29 November, 2007. In an official statement, Reliance took a dig at Sebi and said that Sebi has “misconstructed the true nature of the transactions and imposed unjustifiable sanctions”. “We remain confident of fully justifying the veracity of the transactions and vindicating our stand”, RIL said in a statement. Thereafter by closing out the derivative contracts on November 29, 2007, RIL “has engaged in a pre-planned fraudulent practice and the same can not be held to be a mere breach of position limits by the clients attracting penalty under the exchange circulars”, the order noted. Meanwhile, 1.95 crore shares were sold in the cash segment ahead of the expiry of contracts.

“This is not a normal case of price manipulation or volume manipulation”.

Sebi also directed RIL to pay a huge penalty for fraudulent trading in the 2007 case. This led to an investigation by SEBI into the matter.

RIL has asked for a consent settlement order previously but Sebi had rejected its plea.

The regulator said Reliance made about 5 billion rupees ($76 million) in profits from that and has asked it to give up almost 4.5 billion rupees along with 12 percent interest within 45 days.