Rep. Pete King: Trump Needs Dems Against Freedom Caucus

The Republican leadership’s decision Friday, in the face of certain defeat, to pull the bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act was a return to form, handing an vast defeat to President Donald Trump and embarrassing Speaker Paul Ryan in his own House.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” he tweeted.

He was referring to the advocacy group Club for Growth, the Heritage Group thinktank, and likely its advocacy offshoot Heritage Action, all conservative groups with influence on the members of the Freedom Caucus.

Mr. Trump took particular aim at hardline conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus who’ve pushed to strike additional parts of the Affordable Care Act in the plan pushed by the White House and GOP leaders.

Provocatively, Trump lumped such groups together with congressional Democrats and mentioned Planned Parenthood, a federally funded provider of women’s healthcare services which is a lightning rod for anti-abortion groups on the right.

US House Speaker Paul Ryan was the author of the abandoned health proposal. Trump and Ryan spoke by phone for an hour on Saturday.

Video from Fox News.

Acadiana’s Republican 3rd District Congressman Clay Higgins spoke in favor of the bill during debate on the House floor. “He failed to deliver the votes”.

Trump’s pitch didn’t go over well, with Freedom Caucus members exchanging “disapproving looks” and “disturbed by his dismissiveness”, POLITICO reports. “And I didn’t listen to him, either”. “Part of the legislative process is working with people who have different ideas”, said Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

The most important question for Republicans is whether the members of the Freedom Caucus will find themselves newly emboldened in ways that may bring the new president more defeats or whether House Speaker Paul Ryan will find a way to shred their influence for good.

He said that Democrats shouldn’t be applauding this because America’s health care system still requires some serious changes.

“I think it is accurate to say that with assurances from the president and leadership that more conservative, market-based modifications would be added into the bill, he was leaning yes”, she said.