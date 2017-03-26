Reports on Flynn’s Alleged Talks With Turkey About Removal of Gulen False

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported citing former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director James Woolsey that Flynn held talks with Turkish officials while serving as an adviser to the campaign of US President Donald Trump, discussing ways to remove Gulen, who is suspected by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt, from the United States.

Those present included Mr Flynn, then an adviser on national security to the Trump election campaign, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to the WSJ (paywall).

A Flynn spokesman, Price Floyd, told the paper that “at no time did Gen. Flynn discuss any illegal actions, non-judicial physical removal or any other such activities”.

Gulen has lived in the Pocono region of Pennsylvania since 1999.

Woolsey said he entered the meeting in NY on September 19 after Flynn and the Turkish ministers had already begun the conversation, which he said did not include any actual tactics to remove Gulen from his home in the United States.

“It seemed to be naive”, he said. “This is a country of legal process and a Constitution, and you don’t send out folks to haul somebody overseas”.

Mr Woolsey told the Wall Street Journal he arrived in the middle of the conversation but described the basic plan as a “covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away”.

A lack of evidence caused Barack Obama’s administration to refuse Ankara’s calls to extradite Mr Gulen but there has been speculation that Mr Trump may not share the position.

Mr Flynn disputes Mr Woolsey’s account.

The Flynn Intel Group received $530,000 from Inovo BV, a firm in the Netherlands owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin.

Earlier this month, Flynn filed paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing work he did past year that may have benefited the government of Turkey.

A report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee found that evidence of the Gulen movement’s involvement in the group was “anecdotal and circumstantial”, as was evidence used for its terrorist designation by the Turkish government.

At the time of that first report, the depth of Flynn’s work on the Gulen issue was not known.

Flynn resigned last month due to his misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his dealings with the Russian government.

