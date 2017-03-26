Republicans delay House vote to repeal Affordable Care Act

Now, this setback is not necessarily the death of the long-held Republican dream of repealing and replacing Obamacare. But most members of the House Freedom Caucus – a group of roughly three-dozen conservatives – refused to go along with the bill, arguing that it did not go far enough in repealing Obama’s health care reform.

Short of allowing Obamacare to continue indefinitely, thus failing to deliver on a central campaign promise to repeal/replace it, Republicans need reach across the aisle.

Trump has been unclear about his position on the most problematic feature of the House Republicans’ tax “blueprint”, a proposal known as the border adjustment tax that would cut taxes on exports and raise them on imports.

He’s now demanding lawmakers take a high-stakes vote on the future of USA healthcare on Friday afternoon. Every House Democrat is expected to oppose the bill.

According to a leadership aide, the scheduled Thursday House vote on the bill was delayed at least for one day as Republicans scramble to find legislation that can achieve a majority within the chamber.

Breitbart, which has waged an all-out war on “Ryancare” since the bill’s first draft was made public, was similarly defensive towards Trump, featuring a story about the site’s former Executive Chair-turned-chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon’s distaste for the legislation.

In Washington and back home in CT, the state’s seven Democratic congressmen and senators have railed against the bill, calling it a tax cut for the rich that would strip health insurance from millions of Americans.

Mr Trump also expressed confidence in House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was seen as the main backer of the legislation.

He predicted that Democrats would look to work with Republicans on health care reform in the future, even as Democratic lawmakers celebrated the failure of the Republican plan.

U.S. President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on a new healthcare bill rescheduled for Friday.

The American Health Care Act was circling the drain Friday afternoon, before Ryan announced his decision during a brief press conference. “Today, I remain just as committed to enacting health care solutions that protect Americans from the harmful effects of Obamacare as I was yesterday”. The GOP can only lose 22 votes among their membership if the AHCA is to pass, assuming unified Democratic opposition to the bill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s much-touted vote was a no-go. The bill was prepared with the misguided notion of giving the president an early win instead of vastly improving health care. New Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski, a Democrat running for governor, said Friday that he wants to ignite discussions on single-payer health care. While political analysts said the matter seemed dead for now, some conservatives urged Republicans not to throw in the towel.

At the same time, Ryan and Trump faced competing pressure from conservative House Republicans who called the bill “Obamacare lite”. The American Health Care Act cut taxes for the wealthy and made healthcare unaffordable and inaccessible to the people who had obtained coverage from the ACA, and would have left more than 24 million people without coverage in 10 years.

But he refused to place blame on the president, who failed to rally enough Republicans to his cause despite days of intense negotiations.

“If for any reason it is down, we are just going to move forward with additional parts of his agenda” like tax reform, Collins told reporters after leaving the meeting. “Absolutely not. We are going to get to the finish line”.