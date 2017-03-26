Earlier in the day, Ryan knew he didn’t have enough “yes” votes to pass the AHCA, as the New York Times reported, and Republican lawmakers had hoped to put off a vote that they knew - if it didn’t pass - would break their campaign promises to repeal Obamacare.

But we wanted to start by talking about what this might mean to you and your health care in the near future, so we called Mary Agnes Carey. He approved the agenda putting health care first late previous year, nearly in passing, in meetings with Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence and Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff.

MARY AGNES CAREY: Thanks for having me.

The Small Business Health Fairness Act “would exempt association health plans marketed to small businesses from adhering to critical state and federal requirements for small group coverage”, said Lydia Mitts, associate director of affordability initiatives at Families USA, which advocates for progressive health care policies. “It’s not going to make much difference at all”. It would impact about more than 180,000 people in West Virginia. Some people are on Medicare. As one of Ernest Hemingway’s characters said, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

An analysis by New Mexico insurance regulators estimated that the state’s uninsured rate would double to 18 percent by 2026 if the Republican changes had been enacted. High coverage-denial rates, lean benefits and premiums subject to frequent increases were the norm. The Affordable Care Act needs tweaking. The Trump administration has said if the measure doesn’t pass Friday, it will abandon the effort to replace Obamacare.

CAREY: It is not exploding, but there are definitely some problems in particular areas.

MARTIN: You’re talking about premiums. This, coupled with the fact that average premiums would rise, and that out-of-pocket health care costs (deductibles, copays, and coinsurance) would increase by an average of $4,127 in MS, means health insurance coverage would become inaccessible for both those who gained access through the ACA and those in need of access altogether. Those things have been adding up.

The choice is between, maybe, a lesser and a greater good: unrestrained capitalism and the kind of socialized system of medical care that France and other European countries enjoy.

If healthy people can buy cheap, skimpy insurance plans, they don’t subsidize those who are sick – meaning that people who aren’t healthy have to pay more, or may not be able to get insurance. It’s been very expensive.

But something shocking happened on the path to the repeal of Obamacare: It began to look better. There has been some talk about the administration not enforcing that mandate.

They could self-fund, just as many large corporations and unions already do.

CAREY: Well, that has been a chronic problem, as you’ve noted.

“I am pleased today’s vote has been held as this bill would drastically affect the Commonwealth’s ability to ensure essential care for thousands of people”, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican in a Democratic-leaning state, said in a statement after the bill was pulled from consideration.

“McKinley, Mooney and Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., “threatening the health care coverage of almost 200,000 West Virginians” will not be forgotten”, Biafore said. No pol, to be sure, wants to get busted again for interfering with our right to health care.

They often point to maternity coverage, which they say men and older women do not need and therefore should not be forced to pay for.

But here’s the takeaway for me.

Yet Robert Laszewski, an insurance industry consultant, said removing the essential health benefit requirements alone won’t do much to bring down costs. What are the big questions that you have going forward?

The AHCA would not only end the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion provision but go further by ending all of Medicaid as we know it – shifting costs to states, hurting local economies, and putting at risk quality coverage for seniors, those with disabilities and families with kids. How will that change, if at all? And how do you shape the health care system to make it more efficient?

At 3:53 p.m. Friday, Menendez tweeted: “Hey Republicans, don’t worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act”.

MARTIN: That’s Mary Agnes Carey. Uncompensated care drives up health care costs for everyone.