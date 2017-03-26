Republicans speak out about failure to replace Obamacare

Opponents scoffed at the U.S. president’s self-proclaimed deal making ability after he and his team in Congress failed to muster sufficient votes to pass their American Health Care Act despite a Republican majority in both houses of Congress. Republicans presumed that the Affordable Care Act’s taxes would be repealed, and were crafting their reforms accordingly.

He tried to paint the defeat with the brightest colors possible, calling it part of the GOP’s “growing pains” as it transitioned from minority party to guys in charge of the House, Senate and White House. “He’s left everything on the field when it comes to this bill”. “It will remain the law of the land until it is replaced”. This is a bad day for them.

The White House told Republican leadership that it was done negotiating, prompting Ryan to say he would move forward with the vote after all. Those obstinate Freedom Caucus individuals, about 29 members of Congress, give or take, wouldn’t budge because it seems some of them would be satisfied with nothing less than a complete repeal of Obamacare, with no replacement plan. But these policies didn’t offer many benefits – often leaving consumers with big bills if they needed care.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer admitted that this goal was “an ambitious one”, but one that the administration was “going to try to stick to”.

The hardline conservative Freedom Caucus was the real reason Republican promises of repealing and replacing Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act failed. It is unclear if further changes will be made for a more convincing bid.

“Do not worry!” EFE news quoted Trump as saying in a tweet on his personal Twitter account, in a reference to the law Obama enacted in 2010.

Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called and asked him to halt debate without a vote. Demcorats were united against it, and a conservative bloc of Republicans were unmoved by 11th-hour negotiations. The unnamed official added: “Not sure if I’d call it an ‘enemies list, ‘ per se, but I wouldn’t want to be on it”.

Blaming the opposition democrats for the failure, Trump today declared that Obamacare will fall apart and promised to develop a “great” new health care plan for Americans.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Ryan appeared before reporters to officially announce that the vote had been canceled.

With his healthcare plan seemingly gone, the president now says he will likely turn his attention to start working on his tax reform plan.

Ryan said that Republicans would press on with the rest of their agenda, including efforts to overhaul the tax code, rebuild the military and pass a major infrastructure spending bill.