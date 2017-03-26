Research Report For Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

The most recently updated ratings and price targets from brokers issued for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The stock increased +1.84% (+0.05) during the last days session, reaching 2.77 and roughly 871520 shares were bought or sold by traders. (RIGL) are trading -30.37% downward from the 52-week high mark and 60.53% above from the fifty two-week low mark. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Returns and Valuations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. So far, analysts are sticking with their bullish recommendations with the consensus call at 1.8. 5 Analysts reported that the Price Target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. might touch $11 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $6 and $4 respectively.

The current price is staying above the SMA lines which signify strength and is generally healthy/positive and may provide the momentum for driving the share price higher.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at H.C. Wainwright. (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 3.13 on Friday. The company has grown 20.08% in past 3 months and in the last five trades has moved up 5.90%. The stock appeared -51.16% below its 52-week highs and is up 4.24% for the last five trades.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) closed up +0.58 points or 7.71% at $8.1 with 1.66 mln shares exchanging hands. A stock experiencing a high level of volatility has a higher ATR, and a low volatility stock has a lower ATR. From this look, the company’s future is quite favorable; as INVE has earned itself a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn’t the top for the in-focus company.You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. It’s now trading about -0.22% below its 52-week high. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. The current price change puts the market capitalization at $352.11 mln. Also, the Hold rating count is 0 as of 03/23/17. The latest reports which are outstanding on Sunday 26th of March state 1 analyst has a rating of “strong buy”, 4 analysts “buy”, 0 analysts “neutral”, 0 analysts “sell” and 0 analysts “strong sell”. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. Current price places the company’s stock 98.68% away from its 200-day simple moving average, 54.38%, away from the 50-day average and also 39.84% away from 20-day average. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.39%.