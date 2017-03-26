Retherford wins second national title

This is Sanderson’s sixth team title in his eight years at the helm in Happy Valley, adding to the four he earned as a wrestler at Iowa State. Scroll through below to relive all the action at the Scottrade Center.

The No. 1 seed at 149 pounds, junior Zain Retherford opened up Penn State’s five consecutive championship showings against No. 3 seed Lavion Mayes of Missouri.

Top seeds Zain Retherford and Jason Nolf capped their ideal seasons with titles, while Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal all pulled off upset victories to claim championships.

Penn State finished the tournament with 146.5 points – a new school record.

The NCAA allowed fans to vote for the final match of the night and the vote settled on 184 pounds, which meant Penn State won the last five titles of the night.

But he and Martinez went over-under, chest-to-chest, a position Martinez scored with at the Big Ten Championships.

“I just think (it’s) going out there and wrestling calm”, he said. “Then my second and he’d be coming hard at it and kind of set it up perfectly”. These guys wrestled wonderful. I’m just very thankful to be here right now. He then held Gross down and held on for a 4-3 win. He led just 2-0 after one, scoring a takedown with five seconds left in the period. Nickal came right back with a leg- attack takedown to seal the win. Mayes actually scored the first two points with an early takedown, only for Retherford to rebound to crush the Tiger grappler. Hall is a true freshman whose redshirt was removed in January.

“My first two years, I didn’t accomplish what I wanted to, but I took it as learning lessons”, he said. Yeah, I was anxious. “Keep wrestling smart, you’ve got this”‘. They exchanged shrug takedowns and escapes in the first.

“Yep”, Retherford said about being taken down first. “I did it. And that’s the best feeling”. “And this time I was definitely ready for that”. It’s national finals, let’s go. Nolf defeated NC State’s Thomas Bullard 22-7 in his first match, and put up even more points in his second match, topping Bucknell’s Victor Lopez, 24-9.

“It’s not usually a pinning combination, ” Retherford said about his point-scoring move. “I want to thank my coaches, my family and my teammates”. After his TV interview and watching Nolf wrestle, he sported a big smile on the awards stand. Four third period takedowns gave Nolf a 14-6 major decision. The shorter Cruz chose neutral in the third period to steer clear of Lizak’s riding abilities and struck with two takedowns to win 6-3. He was in on a leg for the final 20 seconds as a wild scramble ensued. “But I’m more of a mellow, stoic kind of guy”. “I was confident going in”.

“Also, when you’re going out there, (you have to) just keep wrestling the whole time”.

The others were Missouri’s J’den Cox at 197; Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil (141) and Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder (285). Cox has an Olympic bronze medal and Snyder an Olympic gold. Oklahoma State was third with 103, while Iowa finished fourth with 97.

Cory Clark of Iowa had the best celebration of the day.

Penn State’s other top-seed, Jason Nolf, came into the tournament with a reputation of putting up bonus points to uphold. After an exciting semifinal match that saw Joseph get a takedown in the waning seconds to advance, he faced a tall order against No. 1 Isaiah Martinez of IL, a two-time NCAA champion.

