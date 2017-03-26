Ricciardo hit with five-place grid penalty for Australian GP

This Sunday, the 2017 Formula One season is set to begin in Australia, except unlike last year, there are a lot more question marks surrounding the grid, as the cars are set to perform significantly better than in years past.

Daniel Ricciardo has been forced to start his home Australian Grand Prix two laps down after developing technical issues on his way to the grid.

Ricciardo, who placed third in the 2016 drivers’ championship, started the race from pit lane when the leaders had completed the first lap with instructions over the radio to have fun and “get stuck in”.

The scheduled start was aborted and cars did an extra formation lap because another of the drivers was not in place, but Ricciardo was still in the pits when the other 19 cars got the race underway.

Ricciardo’s vehicle had suffered an electrical fault, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said. He celebrated on the podium alongside Lewis Hamilton, who finished P1, and Kevin Magnussen, who claimed P3, though his emotional high didn’t last long; shortly after the race, Ricciardo was disqualified for exceeding the hourly fuel flow limit.

After a hard 2015 season for Red Bull, Ricciardo reaffirmed his abilities at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix, starting from P8 and narrowly missing out on the last spot on the podium.