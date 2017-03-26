Ricciardo out of Australian Grand Prix

“On the plus side, I’m getting out of here – it’s been a long week”, said Ricciardo.

The Aussie’s Melbourne visit went from bad to worse this afternoon when he was forced to abandon the race just over half way.

“Its frustrating. I want to beat myself up a bit”.

The Australian, who had his gearbox changed after a crash during qualifying, rolled out of the garage but his vehicle came to a halt while lapping the Albert Park circuit on the way to the grid.

But Ricciardo believes Red Bull, which won four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, will start the season half-a-second a lap adrift of their rivals.

“Emotionally I’m a little bit disappointed”, Ricciardo said.

Ricciardo was clearly frustrated when he got out of his stalled vehicle on the warm-up lap, before hitching a ride to the pits in a support truck.

Williams’ Lance Stroll starts Sunday’s race from the back of the grid after the same penalty.

Two other cars retired before Ricciardo stopped again, this time at turn three on the 28th lap, with what appeared to be trouble with his left front wheel.

But it too became a source of frustration.

“I think Ferrari are bluffing and that they are a lot quicker than they are showing”, Hamilton said at testing in Barcelona.

Then his vehicle came to a stop on the warm-up lap shortly before the race and he got out of the auto shaking his head. It was still valuable track time.

British Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton has secured pole while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will start the 58-lap race beside him.

“But look, it’s the first race so hopefully we’ll move forward from this”.

And he his mistake will likely extend Australia’s long wait for a local victor at a home grand prix – since Alan Jones in 1980.

Ricciardo had qualified 10th fastest but slipped to 15th spot, though the penalty became redundant when his auto suffered the fresh electrical issue.