Ricciardo sorry at Australian grand prix

Ricciardo’s traumatic day began with confirmation of a five-place grid penalty after having a new gear box installed in his Red Bull auto following a crash in Saturday’s qualifying.

With five poles to his name, Lewis Hamilton is just one shy of equalling Michael Schumacher’s Australia record. The more laps we get with this vehicle, the more we were learning.

But the man who has been quietly impressing me all weekend – and who I think will continue to do so today – is Romain Grosjean in his brand-new Haas.

“I believe there is more people here supporting me than the others and I’m sure they would have loved me to get out and race”.

And for his fans at the Australian grand prix.

Having endured an exhausting week of media and sponsor events as his nation’s great hope in motor sport, Ricciardo had little joy from his vehicle during practice and qualifying, and he could not wait to be shot of Melbourne. “I’m prepared, we have all done our work in the pre-season and we feel like we’re coming in as well prepared as possible”.

But if he thought that was bad, worse was to come on Sunday when his vehicle ground to a halt in sixth gear with an electrical sensor failure as he made his way to the starting grid on the formation lap.

The race started, with Red Bull technicians frantically working on his vehicle. “We just have to make it finish and score points”.

The Red Bull team driver retired with engine failure on lap 29, having already suffered the ignominy of being forced to start the Sunday afternoon race two laps behind the field after his vehicle was stuck in sixth gear on a parade lap.

“The D.R.S. effect is, in fact, stronger now, so I’m not so convinced about the overtaking concerns”, Horner said.

Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix emphatically over three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. His race pace in second practice on Friday was comparable to that of Hamilton, and easily clear of the Ferrari drivers. The good thing we take out of here is that the auto seems to be fast.

Grosjean used that potential to his advantage at the start of the race, deftly holding off and then pulling away from the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jr.