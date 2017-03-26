Ricciardo starts Australian GP from pit-lane

Disappointment in Melbourne is nothing new for Daniel Ricciardo; what should have been the Red Bull racer’s finest hour, a second place on his debut for the team at the Australian Grand Prix in 2014, turned to dust when his first career podium was taken away, his auto disqualified for a breach of the technical regulations.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s more motivation to cut through the field and give the fans something to cheer about”, said Ricciardo, the Australian driver who placed fourth here a year ago and won the Malaysian GP.

Ricciardo acknowledged after qualifying a gearbox change was possible, and admitted he was “hoping for a lot” in the race.

A second formation lap – reportedly required because someone filled the wrong spot on the grip – bought him some time but he still went out onto the track well after Lewis Hamilton sped away brilliantly from pole position.

“I don’t think it’s anything suspension related”, he said. “At the moment we don’t have it but for sure at the factory we will work hard”.

Mercedes and Ferrari share the first two rows of the grid, and Ricciardo concedes Red Bull is “more than a second off” their pace, and that the deficit is visible. “Hopefully it can be cleared and he can still take the start of the race”. We need more downforce, we need more grip.

“If Ferrari were dominating and if Mercedes had dropped back a bit we could say yes we have lost a key component”.

“If any Aussies have a bit of energy left in a few weeks, then come out to China and you’ll hopefully see a better race from me“.