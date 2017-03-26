Robots job-changers not job-killers

And the takeover will occur within the next 15 years.

Jobs will change rather than disappear over the next decade as robots are increasingly used in the world of work, a study has said. For example, the finance and insurance sectors are showing higher possibilities of automation because finance workers in the US have less education than their British counterparts.

His suggestion is quite similar to a proposal put to the European Parliament to tax robot owners so that those who lose their jobs to automation can be retrained.

In the United Kingdom transport jobs are one of the sectors most at potential risk (56.4 per cent of the total) with the inevitable boom in self-driving vehicles in the coming years. According to PwC, the answer lies in the nature of the positions being taken over. As many as 46% of those with GCSE or lower education could be at risk, but only about 12% of those with undergraduate degrees or higher face such a threat, PwC reported.

Take financial services as an example. This sector will see 61 percent of its jobs placed at a high risk of being lost to robot replacements.

Workers that design and produce the robots, and have complementary skills to work alongside our artificial intelligence partners, will see more of the riches.

While health and social work is the sector with the second highest number of jobs (12.4 per cent of the workforce), only 17 per cent were deemed at high risk of automation replacement due to the level of human care required.

PwC’s chief economist John Hawksworth said: “A key driver of our industry-level estimates is the fact that manual and routine tasks are more susceptible to automation, while social skills are relatively less automatable”.

That is the bad news.

“The whole thing has become more fluid”, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Creative and critical thinking will be highly valued, as will emotional intelligence”, said Jon Andrews, head of technology and investments at PwC.

If there are to be losers, then there will also be winners from the increased use of automation. The UK is more susceptible than Japan in which twenty-one percent of jobs could be affected.

Still, the overall impact on employment from automation is unclear.

The future is nearing, too, with Amazon’s robot job growth outstripping that of human job growth. “We need to make sure we are investing in education and training for the American worker”. While we often think of automation risk as affecting certain industries more than others, within industries themselves there are specific jobs that are harder to replace than others.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that he wasn’t anxious about artificial intelligence taking over American jobs.