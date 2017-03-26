Roger Stone: ‘I’ve had no contacts or collusion’ with Russians

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Roger Stone weirdly cited a post on a West Virginia fan board to claim Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey testified that the Russians were not WikiLeak’s source for John Podesta’s leaked emails. “He said, ‘Stone predicted that his emails would be hacked”.

At Monday’s intelligence committee hearing, Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, cited concern over Stone’s communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Guccifer 2, who claimed responsibility for hacking the Democratic groups.

He has admitted to communicating with “Guccifer 2.0”, a person accused of hacking into the Democratic National Committee’s email server, but he said Sunday the exchanges were “entirely on Twitter, public and private, in which I have now made entirely public”.

Roger Stone insisted on This Week with George Stephanopoulos that there was no collusion between himself and the Russian Government and that he had been the victim of “demagoguery, fear-mongering, red-baiting, half truths and in many cases flat-out lies”. “If Mr (Carter) Page and Mr. (Paul) Manafort do the same thing, frankly I think the whole Russian meme, which really starts as a Clinton campaign press release, is finally put to bed”.

“I have had no contacts or collusion with the Russians”, Stone told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” on Sunday.

“He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing”, said Stone.

“They also said there were no – that Hussein had weapons of mass destruction”, Stone quipped.

“Just because the intelligence services say something, as we know from history, does not make it true”, he said, reflecting the doubts that Trump himself has sown about USA spy agencies.

Stone had previously called the accusations against him abject “McCarthyism”.

Earlier this year, USA intelligence concluded that the Guccifer sites were a front for Russian military intelligence; Stone says he had no idea, Pegues reported. “In other words, I would need a time machine in order to collude”. The self-described dirty trickster last week volunteered to testify before the congressional committees investigating Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

“My communication with him is now entirely public”.

The decision not to move forward with the American Health Care Act, Stone explained, reminded him of obstacles another president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, faced during his time in office.

Schiff and other Democrats said last week’s actions raised more doubts about whether Nunes, a Trump ally who served on the president’s transition team, can conduct a credible investigation.

“I remain a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump”, Stone said.