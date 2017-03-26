Rogue One: A Star Wars Story now available in the Windows Store

Hold the phone, there were carbon freeze bombs this whole time? Those whispers were confirmed when many fans left the cinema realising several key moments from the movie’s trailer didn’t make it into the final cut.

Screenwriter Gary Whitta told Entertainment Weekly that Rogue One originally had lead characters Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor survive the battle of Scarif.

She was then inducted into a multi-week bootcamp with martial arts specialist Liang Yang – who played the “traitor” stormtrooper that dueled with Finn in The Force Awakens, and who also got martial arts legend Donnie Yen into shape for his role as Chirrut Imwe. We didn’t want to use him again after. “You will see those little evolutions”. You know the rest. Well, anyway, as Disney and Lucasfilm prep Rogue One for its downloadable launch on March 28, they’re kicking out all the stops and talking about all the alternate endings to the story.

“When the writer came on board and the director came on board we had a head start”, Doug Chiang says in the mini-documentary, proving that in the beginning, Rogue One was the dream of artists, not necessarily filmmakers. “I go over to get a coffee from Starbucks”. “It’s not a big deal”. We were killing off all the characters and we just thought, “If we kill everybody off, they are going to freak”. Chiang has been rendering doing pre-production art for Star Wars since the prequels, and frequently mentions how much original production designer Ralph McQuarrie influenced all of their artistic processes. Personally, I would’ve loved to have seen more of R2-D2 and C-3PO than just a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, or even better – what if Obi-Wan had actually appeared on screen instead of just being referenced as an “old Jedi friend”.