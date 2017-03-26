Rory McIlroy calls Muirfield women ban obscene

Muirfield voted on Tuesday to allow women members for the first time in its storied history, and while it was enough to have the club returned to the rotation of potential British Open venues, it came too late to avoid McIlroy’s ire.

“We look forward to welcoming women as members who will enjoy, and benefit, from the great traditions and friendly spirit of this remarkable club”, said Henry Fairweather, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers that owns and operates Muirfield.

“And yeah, we’ll go back and we’ll play the Open Championship because they will let women members in, but every time I go to Muirfield now I won’t have a great taste in my mouth”. I still think that it got to this stage is horrendous, he said. I mean, I just don’t get it.

Club members were due to take a vote earlier last month on whether they would change current regulations, but a Board meeting postponed a decision on the matter.

Yet when he was asked if it was still “obscene” that 20 per cent of Muirfield’s members remained in opposition to women joining the club, McIlroy added: “Yeah, I know, exactly”.

It was due to host the Open again in 2023 but the R&A dropped it from its 10-course venue roster after a vote a year ago failed to permit women members, falling short of the two-thirds majority required to change the rules.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), the sport’s joint-governing body with the United States Golf Association, said Muirfield could now become a venue for the British Open once again.

Reportedly, the decision comes after the club lost out on a chance to host the “prestigious” Open Championship.

“So, they sort of saw sense”. The grandstands were still up and I remember thinking, “man, I hope one day I can play in an Open in front of all these people and be walking up the last hole with its big grandstand”.

It resulted in the Open being stripped from the course, but this time around members of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted for equality. Women are allowed to play there, but an initial ballot to allow women members failed in May 2016 when only 64% voted in favour. “But, if you look at membership here in the United Kingdom for women members, they’re about 14 percent of club members”. It would be good if they did change it but a golf course is a golf course. “I think probably it’s fair [to change the course]”, Hull, who represented Team GB in Rio, stated.