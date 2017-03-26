Russell Westbrook’s latest triple-double in a win surpasses Wilt Chamberlain’s mark

This season will already go down in National Basketball Association history as the year of the triple-double, surpassing the previous collective league record total of 78 in early March. After the 10th rebound, he scored 20 of his 33 points and picked up only two more assists. However, what sometimes follows is the discussion of Westbrook having to do so much because he doesn’t have much help.

Westbrook took 10 of the Thunder’s 12 shots in that final stretch, scoring 12 consecutive points for OKC until Oladipo hit a free throw with 2:17 left.

The Thunder led by six at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead at halftime, leading 62 – 48 at the break.

RUSSELL Westbrook posted his 32nd triple-double of the season, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain as the Thunder downed the Utah Jazz, 112-104, on Saturday in Oklahoma City (Sunday, Manila time). He needs to average 9.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds in the Thunder’s remaining 16 games to become the first National Basketball Association player to average a triple-double for a full season since Robertson did so in the 1961-62 season.

Victor Oladipo came up with 22 points Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 16.

Utah was without center Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favors because of leg soreness, and Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points – 13 below his average.

The Thunder led by as many as 23, including a 16-point lead entering the fourth. In that 109-89 win, Westbrook scored a game-high 27 points.

That’s the most National Basketball Association games with double-digit totals in 3 or more statistical categories in more than half a century.

The big showdown between the league’s top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.

More often than not, it is Robertson who gets assigned the team’s best perimeter player, whether it’s Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCullum or Kawhi Leonard. Aldridge underwent tests Saturday and will have more Monday.