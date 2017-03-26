Russia cuts key rate to boost struggling economy

The announcement by the Bank of Russian Federation briefly pushed the USD/RUB exchange rate towards a 34-day low of 56.6035, but there wasn’t sufficient selling momentum to break the 19-month low at 56.5608, printed on February 15, 2017. “The carry is good enough even with the upcoming gradual easing”, Vladimir Miklashevsky, a Helsinki-based senior economist at Danske Bank told the media.

From February 7 to March 6, the Central Bank purchased 113.1 billion rubles ($2 billion) worth of foreign currency on behalf of the Finance Ministry, RIA Novosti reported. The borrowing rate was cut to o8.75% from 9%.

“The Street is still bullish on the ruble, hence the resilience in the face of falling oil”.

The CBR acknowledged the possibility of cutting the key rate gradually in Q2 and Q3. The ruble strengthened to a three-day high against the dollar following the decision.

While in the past the ruble fell if oil slipped, now the value of the Russian currency is growing despite crude losing more than $5 per barrel in March, trading at $50.78. “Inflation risks have slightly dropped but remain elevated”, the regulator said.

“The inflation slowdown is overshooting the forecast, inflation expectations continue to decline and economic activity is recovering”, the statement said.

Jackson himself had even predicted a 0.5 point reduction at Friday’s central bank meeting.

Since the beginning of 2017 the disinflationary trend continued, beating the CBR expectations, with weekly inflation consistently close to zero and annual numbers converging to central bank’s 2017 target of 4%. “In these circumstances, given the moderately tight monetary policy, the 4 percent inflation target will be achieved by the end of 2017”, the central bank said.

The central bank also said “the pace of economic recovery is higher than expected”.