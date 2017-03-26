Ryan and Trump delay healthcare bill vote in face of likely defeat

Trump and Ryan indicated they hope to proceed to tax reform – a task that will grow more hard by the loss of more than $150 billion in budgetary savings that would have been included in the health care bill.

However, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters “no deal” had been reached after a meeting at the White House.

The line referencing an “immediate” “repeal and replace” was a staple of his stump speech, appearing regularly throughout an ABC News review of transcripts from Trump’s primary and general election campaign events.

“We were very close, it was a very tight margin”. “To make matters worse, this legislation has the potential to make health insurance even more unaffordable for rural Americans”, he said.

Members advocated to repeal Article 1, rules that dictated insurers had to allow adult children to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26 and cover people with pre-existing conditions.

Instead, in a subsequent conversation with the New York Times, Trump argued that it was somehow Democrats’ fault while distancing himself from the health care bill he was personally championing just hours earlier. On Wednesday evening, Sen. Congress had to pass him a law to use before Trump could sign anything into law here.

A group of as many as 30 conservatives and libertarians in a faction called the Freedom Caucus had criticized the legislation, formally named the American Health Care Act. As New York Magazine reported, White House chief strategist (and former Breitbart CEO) Steve Bannon may have a personal stake in wanting to see the bill – and its primary sponsor, House Speaker Paul Ryan – suffer an embarrassing defeat.

In the end, Republican leaders didn’t have the votes they needed to repeal and replace Obamacare – a position that members of both their conservative and moderate flanks had put them in.

“We had no Democrat support - we had no votes from the Democrats”, he said.

Republicans had never built a constituency for the legislation, and in the end the almost uniform opposition from hospitals, doctors, nurses, the AARP, consumer groups and others weighed heavily with many members.

The bad news for Trump and his fellow Republicans only got worse on Thursday when the Congressional Budget Office released a revised assessment of the updated GOP healthcare plan, which showed it saves less money while simultaneously taking away insurance from even more Americans than the almost universally panned original version of the bill. Just 41 per cent of Republicans support the party’s plan, with 24 per cent opposed, according to the poll. “You build consensus.not the shortest, quickest monstrosity you can bring to the House floor”.

She said the vote “is going to be tattooed on their (Republicans’) heads” and they will have to take responsibility for the outcome.

Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland said Republicans “are rushing to judgement in my view and we don’t know what the bill is going to look like”.