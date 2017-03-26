Ryan bemoans collapse of health care bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Obamacare was “exploding” after Republican lawmakers shelved legislation that would have dismantled the healthcare law.

House Republicans passed roughly 60 bills over the past six years dismembering President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

On Friday, caucus member Justin Amash, of MI, argued the group had done nothing more than exercise its authority to improve the legislation – despite dire warnings from the White House and leaders that voting against the bill could hurt the President’s agenda and threaten the party’s political future.

It was unusual enough that Trump’s first two phone calls after the debacle were to the enemies of the people, The Washington Post and to The New York Times.

The real estate mogul-turned-politician – who built his candidacy on his skills as a negotiator and deal closer – had very publicly twisted the arms of recalcitrant Republicans to rally votes, extending both carrots and sticks.

“We couldn’t quite get there, we were a small number of votes short”.

Ryan shelved it amid defections from centrist Republicans who thought it went too far and conservatives who considered it too weak, plus solid Democratic opposition.

“He’s left everything on the field when it comes to this bill”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said before the vote was pulled. He, alone, did try for a while, but he couldn’t sell the plan to his own party because 1) factions of his party violently disagree; 2) he had no idea of the details of his own plan; 3) he threatened that it was this plan or nothing; 4) after conceding issue after issue to the right-wing Freedom Caucus, they still wouldn’t vote with him.

“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”, a flustered Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters after abruptly yanking the legislation off the House floor to avert a certain defeat.

“Certainly for me, it was a very interesting experience”, he added.

But trying to put the best possible face on a major defeat late Friday afternoon, he confined his public criticism to Democrats.

“I will not sugar coat this. And we learned a lot about the vote-getting process”.

Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds who focuses on health care, said that for for consumers, 2018 looks uncertain, with a “death spiral” of decreasing competition and increasing premium rates ramping up. Some moderate Republicans, meanwhile, were turned off by a recent Congressional Budget Office analysis predicting 24 million people would lose coverage in a decade.

Basic benefits covered under Obamacare – such as maternity care and emergency room visits – would no longer have been considered essential and required for insurers to provide. His powers of persuasion couldn’t overcome the ideological concerns of conservatives who are more popular in their home districts than Trump or the political fears of moderates anxious about attaching themselves to an unpopular president.

“At my core, I’m a fiscal and social conservative, but here’s what I believe – I can’t run the country by myself, and we have to work together”, he said.

On March 19, less than a week before the bill was slated to be voted on in the House, Ryan said that, with the help of the President, he had gotten enough support. The problems of Obamacare are only going to to get worse.

But he refused to place blame on the president. “President Obama implemented a lot of ObamaCare himself, so President Trump will be able to undo a lot of it himself”, he said on Fox News Sunday in January.

Trump has been unclear about his position on the most problematic feature of the House Republicans’ tax “blueprint”, a proposal known as the border adjustment tax that would cut taxes on exports and raise them on imports.

“Obamacare is the law of the land“. It would remove the hated mandate – and replace it with a 30 percent penalty for those whose insurance is discontinued, with that 30 percent going to, yes, insurance companies. It was Republicans who wouldn’t even let Democrats see the bill they were working on until it was filed.

Trump specifically singled out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as the reason for the bill’s failure.