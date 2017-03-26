S Africa ‘disappointed’ as Durban dumped as host of Commonwealth Games

“We have the sports city in Bukit Jalil, which was built to organise the 16th edition of the Commonwealth Games in 1998”.

Mr Palaszczuk said she believed it would be “unfair to the Commonwealth” for the Gold Coast to have two consecutive Games events, and she believed other countries would have the infrastructure to be host city in 2022.

“There is a possibility in the future that we could look at combined events but at this point in time we are trying to ensure we deliver the best possible Games in the best possible city”.

The English cities Birmingham and Liverpool too have come forward to replace Durban.

Up to Saturday, when the CGF met with South African officials in London, there was still no signed document from the South African government guaranteeing it would pay for the games, CGF vice president Sam said.

New Zealand, which last hosted the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, said it had no interest in hosting 2022.

“I think the Commonwealth Games will find it increasingly hard to stage the games”, he told 3AW Breakfast.

The state governments will need to throw their weight behind the push for Melbourne and Perth to be considered. “That is due to be completed in the coming weeks and we are in close contact with the Government about developing the situation”. Our president and members are discussing the matter.

India has said it also has interest in hosting the 2022 Games. “I’m not sure we’d be bidding as such for it”.

The South African city had been awarded the Games by the CGF at its Assembly in Auckland in September 2015 when they were the only bidder following the withdrawal of its only rival Edmonton.

“The advantage is we have an very bad lot of what we would need, we have a lot of the infrastructure in place or plan to be worked on”.

Mayor Tom Tate stopped short of nominating the east coast tourist hotspot as a 2022 replacement but said if called upon to do so the Games could be held there again given it expected a well-executed 2018 event.

Queen Elizabeth II officially started the iconic Queen’s Baton Relay on the occasion of Commonwealth Day on 13 March, kick-starting the Relay to be received by all 50 Commonwealth countries until its final destination in the Gold Coast, Queensland – Australia launching the Commonwealth Games on 4 April 2018.