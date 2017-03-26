Saints Sign Inside Linebacker Manti Te’o

The New Orleans Saints have signed LB Manti Te’o to a two-year contract, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Te’o, a former Notre Dame star, has played 38 games during four National Football League seasons, all with San Diego, where he’s made 221 solo or assisted tackles, including 1½ sacks.

It remains to be seen how the Saints will use the 26-year-old Te’o. Te’o led the team in tackles in 2015 (83) despite the fact that he only played in 12 games. New Orleans had hosted Te’o during the start of this year’s free agency period and apparently, the team liked what they saw on the former Notre Dame standout.

“He was one of the best college players in America past year and we think he’s going to be a great fit for us”, Telesco said then.

Te’o missed 13 games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in week three of the season in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, one area of concern for the Saints would be his health as Te’o has not completed a full season in his entire four-year professional career.

Te’o is a solid linebacker, but signing him is a little risky for the Saints. Klein, CFL acquisition Adam Bighill, and reserve/future players like Travis Feeney will look to compete for the Saints linebacking corps in 2017.