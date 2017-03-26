Samsung Holds Off on Adopting a Holding Company Structure

Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 1%, while Samsung C&T Corp., which is expected to become Samsung’s holding company in a broader restructuring, tumbled 6.6%.

South Korean stocks fell Friday as foreign investors remained net sellers of local stocks, with sentiment partly subdued after Samsung Electronics said it may have to delay adopting a holding company format at present.

Kwon Oh-hyun apologised to the shareholders gathered in Seoul for the inconvenience caused by the detention and trial of Lee Jae-yon, Samsung’s de facto President, and stressed that the company did not break the law, Efe news reported.

Mr Lee is now in jail awaiting trial.

But Mr. Kwon suggested Friday that moving to a holding-company structure would be hard. In November, Samsung Electronics said it had hired external consultants to advise on the possibility of the creation of a holding-company structure with a potential listing overseas. Samsung denies Lee did anything wrong and said court proceedings would reveal the truth.

One such approach proposed by Elliott would split up Samsung Electronics into a holding company that merges with Samsung C&T to manage the conglomerate’s stakes in other affiliates, as well as an operating company focused on selling smartphones, televisions and memory chips.

The company has been under pressure from investors to simplify its ownership structure. The bribery scandal led to the downfall of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of soliciting funds from firms such as Samsung Electronics in support of her policies.

The 48-year-old leader of Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman could face more than 20 years in prison.

The political turmoil has come at a sensitive time for the Lee family, with Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 75, in hospital since a May 2014 heart attack and his children facing a multi-billion dollar inheritance tax when he dies.

Samsung has said it did not pay bribes in the form of donations, it has however said it will make improvements to its corporate governance.