Samsung Pay Mobile Payment Platform Launched in India; UPI Integration Announced

But now it seems that the Galaxy S8’s screen will also represent a major step forward, thanks to a breakthrough from the company’s Samsung Display arm.

Samsung users in India will be able to make payments using debit cards, credit cards, mobile wallet like Paytm and unified payments interface (UPI) using a single app, with the launch of Samsung Pay on Wednesday. It works with any payment terminal: card swiping or reading machine accepting either a traditional swipe or contactless payments.

After updating their Samsung phones to the latest software, users can open the Samsung Pay app and link their bank or Paytm or credit/debit card accounts. Samsung Pay does this by using the Near Field Communication (NFC) and Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology.

“Consumers in global markets have increasingly embraced Samsung Pay – in Korea alone, over 2 trillion won (US$1.76bn) was processed by Samsung Pay in its first year, 25% of which came from online payments”.

With the launch of Samsung Pay in India, Samsung has partnered with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, and Standard Chartered Bank, while Citibank India will be supported shortly.

The official launch of the app comes around two weeks after Samsung introduced its mobile payment service for select users in India who signed up for its early access program.Samsung Pay is now available in 14 countries including the US, China, Spain and Australia, with India and Sweden being the latest entrants. Once the merchant has entered the amount for the transaction, the machine connects to the payment gateway and asks the user for the bank/ATM pin.

To begin with you need to create a Samsung Account ID, which is available at the time of registration onto the device. The service is available through Samsung’s standalone Android app, Samsung Pay.

LG said it would start offering its payments service, to be called LG Pay, through its G6 smartphones that went on sale in South Korea on March 10.

How does Samsung Pay work? About 4 million Note phones were sold globally and Samsung suffered more than 7 trillion won (US$6.23 billion) in operating loss.

Samsung knows you haven’t forgotten about the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, so it’s taking extraordinary lengths to make you feel comfortable about buying the Galaxy S8. Recent leaks have also shown off the native screen resolution of the regular S8, which will supposedly offer a 2960×1440 pixel display. Users can then authenticate the payment by verifying their fingerprint (or using their Samsung Pay PIN), and then place the phone near the POS machine or card reader or NFC reader to complete the transaction.

Interestingly, users can make payments using Paytm on Samsung pay irrespective of having the Paytm app on their smartphone.

Disclosure: Paytm’s parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.