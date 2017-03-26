Samsung to remotely kill Galaxy Note 7

Samsung has been mostly successful in getting those with a defective Galaxy Note 7 to turn their phones in, but as always, there are a certain amount of stragglers who are still using theirs.

The exploding handset was at the centre of a large controversy past year after handsets began spontaneously combusting, with some even going up in flames onboard planes. If there’s one thing that just about everyone will likely agree on, however, it’s the fact that Samsung’s new design for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is absolutely incredible.

In other words, there’s no way any Note 7 owner could be unaware of their phone’s explosive tendencies after the publicity the whole debacle garnered.

In a final push to stop people using the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7, Samsung will roll-out a firmware update that will completely disable battery charging.

Samsung hopes the upcoming software updates will help the company finally close the Note 7 chapter once and for all.

While earlier this year reports revealed that Samsung had successfully collected more than 96 percent of all Note 7 units shipped worldwide, few stubborn tech aficionados kept refusing to comply with the company’s recall requests. So when the battery life has been used, the phone will effectively become a brick.

Elsewhere, the firm has already released similar software updates which limit battery charging on the Note 7, as was the case with United States carrier Verizon. With a few people out there still using a potentially unsafe phone, it seems that Samsung now has to get a little more serious.

Are you still using a Note 7?