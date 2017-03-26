Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger

Arsene Wenger insists he still has “no news” over his Arsenal future despite fan pressure for he and the club to reveal whether he will remain as manager beyond this summer.

Wenger, 67, is out on contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal. “We have chose to focus on the end of the season and talk about it in the summer”, he said.

Arsene Wenger’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. The Turkey global has three years remaining on his current Barcelona contract and reports say that Arsenal have made him one of their top transfer targets.

“He’s playing at a top club in Arsenal and he’s a fantastic player – he has what not many footballers have”.

Asked whether he thought Wenger should stay, Podolski added: “I don’t know who the guy is that can replace him”.

“We suffer a lot at the moment but when you take some distance and put things into perspective, we have two games in hand and we have a semi-final of the cup against Manchester City”.

“Of course (I have mixed emotions)”, he said.

“If you look at where the club was when I arrived and where it is today, I think I’m quite proud of what I did for the club”.

“It is better you sit down in the summer”.

“Our season will be decided will be how we respond to the hard period we have”.

‘If I say Ozil, Alexis is mad at me and vice versa.

Arsenal is further than ever from winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and is six points adrift of the fourth Champions League place. “It is to produce and let other people judge”. “I will let other people judge”.