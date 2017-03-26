Saudi Arabia’s embassy in London reveals Westminster terrorist visited country 3 times

The embassy said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent condolences to, and has spoken with, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in which he condemned the attack, and offered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and the British people.

It also said Masood had obtained an Umra visa in 2015 and was in the kingdom from March 3-8.

Eight others arrested in connection with the investigation had been set free earlier, including a 39-year-old woman who had initially been freed on bail but now faces no further police action, police said Saturday.

The Saudi Embassy in London said on Friday that the man had spent time working in Saudi Arabia but did not have criminal record there or attract the attention of security services. Police are still hunting associates of Masood who are believed to be linked to the Westminster attack, the Independent reported.

“The attack in London this week has again demonstrated the importance of global efforts to confront and eradicate terrorism“, the embassy said.

Masood killed five and injured 50 on Wednesday after ploughing a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbing police officer PC Keith Palmer to death at Parliament.

Armed with a knife, he stabbed a police constable, before being shot dead by police.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Masood was born as Adrian Russell Ajao in Dartford before converting to Islam. The Metropolitan Police added that Masood was known to the law enforcement agency and even convicted of criminal offenses in the past, although not terror related.

The force’s anti-terror chief Mark Rowley said: “The police service will sustain an enhanced armed and unarmed presence over the next few days”. “We can’t thank them enough”.