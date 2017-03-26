Saudi Arabia: Trump meeting ‘historical turning point’

The two sides expressed their agreement on the importance of the great change that President Trump is leading in the U.S, which coincides with the undergoing change in Saudi Arabia through “Vision 2030”.

Obama late a year ago suspended the sale of USA -made precision-guidance munitions to the Saudi s, a reaction to thousands of civilian casualties from Saudi -led air strikes in Yemen.

For example, he said, Trump is unlikely to mount a major, costly effort to counter Iranian influence in Iraq, or to launch a full-scale campaign to oust Syrian President Bashar al Assad, as Riyadh might wish.

The adviser also said the two had discussed problems with the Iran nuclear deal.

Saudi Arabia is the only country that prohibits women from driving.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have pledged to improve bilateral economic cooperation and face up to Iran’s “destabilizing regional activities” during a meeting on March 14, the White House said. This measure is a sovereign decision aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the United States of America.

Earlier this month, Trump signed a revised executive order that bars foreign national from six Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for 90 days, but omitted green card holders and those with existing valid visas from the order. The new executive action exempts Iraq from the travel ban and no longer places an indefinite hold on US admittance of Syrian refugees, although it does maintain a temporary freeze on USA refugee resettlement, according to The Huffington Post.

Salman and Trump discussed the controversial travel ban that critics have claimed is “anti-Muslim”.

John Sfakianakis, director of economic research a the Gulf Research Center, said the focus of the visit would be “to showcase Saudi investment opportunities. the Saudi Aramco IPO as well as the reforms undertaken in the wider economic space”.

The U.S.is now aiding Saudi-backed Sunni forces in Yemen as they fight the Iranian-supported Houthi rebels.

Leaders in Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia have welcomed the Trump administration’s views toward their regional rival Iran.

On the other hand, of the 19 men who carried out the 9/11 terror attacks, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, two were from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one from Egypt and another from Lebanon.

The women were reportedly in another room, linked via video.

Beyond the Saudi Arabia-Iran feud: Mehdi Hasan explains why a clash is not inevitable.

His trip followed a series of laudatory comments towards the new administration from Saudi Arabia, whose relations were increasingly frayed under former president Barack Obama.

“They were happy to see Obama go”, Riedel told The New York Times.

Numerous economic files between the two countries have been discussed.