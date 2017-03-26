Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump

He noted that no Democrat supported the bill. He confirmed that it was his decision to pull the bill and the President agreed with that decision.

Trump had personally lobbied 120 lawmakers, either in person or on the phone, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reminded reporters on Friday. They 100 per cent own it.

House Speaker Paul Ryan “talked to the president at three o’clock today and the president asked the speaker to pull the bill”, a leadership aide in the House of Representatives told AFP.

If Ryan holds that vote, it will be a humiliation for him – this was his bill, and his strategy, and Trump will have forced him to show just how far short he fell. Trump is not a guy who makes particularly good deals so much as a guy who makes a lot of deals – many of which lash his name and reputation to garbage products.

“I will not sugar coat this”.

“I’m not one they should worry about”, he said.

“This does make tax reform more hard”, Ryan said. “Certainly, for me, it was a very interesting experience, but for me, it’ll be an experience that leads to an even better health care plan”.

Its rejection was fueled by nonpartisan congressional analysts concluding it would cause 24 million people to lose coverage in a decade and drive up costs for poorer and older people.

Basic benefits covered under Obamacare – such as maternity care and emergency room visits – would no longer have been considered essential and required for insurers to provide. “This bill would have been a boon for the wealthy, providing a huge tax cut for Americans making over $250,000, while causing premiums to rise by more than $12,000 for lower income seniors”. “I think the President should reach out to Democrats, I should reach out to Democrats, and we should say, ‘Let’s take a shot at doing this together because it ain’t working doing it by ourselves'”. They appeared until Friday to not run a single advertisement to boost the legislation, too beset by donor drama and staff departures to serve as the “surround-sound” political infrastructure once envisioned by the White House.

Rebellion among members of his own party sealed the failure of Trump’s effort to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act – known as Obamacare – the signature domestic policy achievement of Democratic former President Barack Obama.

Congressman Mo Brooks, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus that largely opposed the measure on grounds it was too similar to Obamacare, said he was “pleased as could be that the legislation has failed”, arguing it would have been bad for Americans. I’ve been saying that for a year and a half.

But some conservative centrists expressed frustration with recalcitrant hardliners.

The bill was withdrawn just minutes before the House vote was to occur, and lawmakers said there were no plans to revisit the issue.

However, virtually every Washington Republican won election promising to repeal “Obamacare”. “It’s going to remain the law of the land until it’s replaced”.

In the morally cramped universe of political punditry, a “yes” vote on the American Health Care Act would be seen as a win for Trump.

Republicans have a 52-to-48 advantage in the Senate, but at least a dozen Republicans are on the fence about the legislation, because many of them want to maintain some of the current law’s more generous spending components.

“Assuming proportional impact in New Mexico, we may see an approximately 153,724 person drop in covered lives for all Medicaid programs, or a 45,339 person drop in the adult Expansion population by 2026”, the analysis says. The tweaks-which, among other things, repeal a prescription drug tax and a medical devices excise tax-are created to help win over Congress members who have objected to portions of the original plan.