Schiff Calls On Trump To Avoid Making ‘Baseless Accusations’ Again

The Intelligence panel – along with the FBI – is investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and the suspected ties of Trump’s associates to the Kremlin. “Seek their counsel. Listen to what they have to say”, said Rep.

Trump said after the announcement of the Nunes that he felt “somewhat vindicated”. Nunes initially said “yes” when asked if Trump was among those swept up in the intelligence monitoring, but then said it was only “possible” that the president’s communications were picked up.

Nunes said he was alarmed by what he saw in several dozen intelligence reports that include transcripts of communications, including communications directly from Trump.

“The reason that we do this and that we have all these procedures in place is to protect American citizens” Nunes said, adding that there is a “certain threshold met to make it into intelligence products”. The problem, Nunes said, was that someone in government ordered the names of the Americans to be unmasked and the reports to be distributed to government agencies.

The intelligence reports, which number in the dozens, suggest that the names of Trump and his advisers were not properly “minimized” in the foreign intelligence reports, as required under intelligence rules protecting the privacy rights of Americans.

Schiff was asked about the new information brought up by Nunes on the alleged “unmasking” of Trump associates’ names in intercepted conversations of foreigners.

Nunes also said that he had canceled what was to be an open hearing with Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Former CIA Director John Brennan and Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

The committee hopes to hold a closed session with FBI Director Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers on Tuesday.

“From what I know right now, it looks like incidental collection”, Nunes said.

Nunes’s committee is probing allegations of Russian interference in the November 8, 2016 vote.

Intelligence committee member Rep. Mike Turner (R., Ohio) said he shared Nunes’ concerns about improper spying.

But Nunes hardly sounded apologetic in his comments to Hannity.

US intelligence agencies routinely monitor the communications of foreign officials.

“Now in an effort to justify the unjustifiable, he is now interfering in this investigation”, said Schiff, referring to Trump’s unproven allegation that his campaign was “wiretapped” by the Obama administration. There are things to me that don’t reach the level of intelligence value.