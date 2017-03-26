Kensington Palace made the announcement in a statement, confirming that the future King has been enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea. In a Kensington Palace press statement, Prince William and Duchess Kate announced that eldest child George will be attending Thomas’s School come September, 2017. Thomas Battersea’s biggest rule is to “be kind“.

In response to the exceptional arrival of a member of the British royal family in their establishment, the school’s directors sent an e-mail to the parents of the students, as reported by the Telegraph.

Former pupils include singer Florence Welch and model Cara Delevingne, whose older sisters Poppy and Chloe were also educated there.

“Whilst we are proud of our record of senior school entrance and scholarship successes, we place a greater emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers”, he writes.

The school insists he did not quite say that but was in favour of children having numerous friends rather than one special best friend, something it still supports At the time Mr Thomas said there was no official policy to that effect but he supported the idea.

The mixed-sex day school, which educates 540 pupils aged four to 13, costs £5,653 a term.

Thomas said school staff have been preparing for George in recent weeks, upping security and communication. Parents and teachers have already begun to prepare themselves for the increased attention. Actresses Celine Buckens, Charlotte Ritchie and Tara Fitzgerald all reportedly attended the school. “They want, as much as possible, that their son should benefit from the same education as other students and wish to join our community like all other new parents”.

“This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s”. “‘We are delighted to let you know that [the Duke and Duchess] have chosen Thomas’s and that from September Prince George will be a pupil at Thomas’s Battersea”, the letter said.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Wetherby Pre-Prep in Marylebone, and many had expected that George would follow in their footsteps. A quote from headmaster Ben notes that the school embodies a “relaxed formality” but lessons are “short and snappy, and children have to be able to assimilate quickly”.

William, 34, and Kate, 35, though chose Thomas’s, a coeducation school with tuition of $22,000 per year.