Schumer: Dems Will Work On Obamacare if Repeal Push is Dropped

Schumer on Sunday told ABC’s “This Week” that the president’s “basic lack of competence” doomed the health care plan, but the senator said he would work with “our Republican friends” if they abandoned efforts to undermine Obamacare.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, Schumer said, noting the president’s “basic lack of competence”.

“President Trump is the ‘art of the deal, ‘ and Chuck Schumer is the ultimate NY dealmaker”, King said.

“I would say this – we Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends”, the NY senator said, referring to Affordable Care Act.

Seventeen percent of Americans liked “Trumpcare”, said Schumer.

He also said Trump had gravitated too much toward “hard-right wealthy special interests” – killing his chances to compromise with Democrats and moderate Republicans. The Seaford Republican served as a campaign surrogate for the president and nurtured a working relationship with Schumer (D-N.Y.) on issues such as homeland security funding for NY. We never said it was flawless.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that Democrats won’t work with President Donald Trump unless he ditches the House Freedom Caucus and his “hard right” policies.

“This is what happens when you design a bill without engaging Democrats at all, without reaching across the aisle once since [Trump] came into office”, Kennedy said, adding yet another voice to the dizzying back and forth.

“For the president to say that he’ll destroy it, or undermine it, that’s not presidential”.

“That’s petulant”, said Schumer. “The job of the president is to make Americans’ lives better”.

Rather than blame party leadership, Trump said on Friday that it was the Democrats who were to blame.

“And if he – out of anger or vengeance of whatever – starts undermining ACA, it’s going to backfire on him”, Schumer said. “The minute he got into office, maybe led by Vice President [Mike] Pence or some of the others, he moved so far to the hard right that it’s virtually impossible for us to work with him”. Schumer. “In the places where those tax breaks will work, you’re getting huge tolls”.

Schumer also spoke about the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, insisting that it should take 60 votes to approve him.