Schumer says Democrats willing to work with GOP

“We had meetings. We hope they’ll join us, but that’s yet to be seen”.

“They’re going to repeat the same mistake they made on Trumpcare with tax reform”, Schumer said about Trump and his far-right cohorts. “You can’t tweet your way through it, you can’t threaten and intimidate and say ‘I’ll walk away.’ It’s more complicated”.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, Schumer said.

“I would say this – we Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends”, the NY senator said, referring to Affordable Care Act.

Now Republicans must determine what they will do with a law they have campaigned and voted repeatedly to eradicate for seven years as their legislative agenda moves to tax cuts and other measures.

Tax reform is up next, but Schumer said that will lose as well if Trump continues with traits that “are not very helpful”. “Look, we got no Democratic votes”, President Donald Trump told the New York Times shortly after the bill was pulled Friday.

After emerging from Ryan’s office on Friday, following the bill’s failure, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) told Mic, “There wasn’t a single Democrat that worked with us on any piece of this”.

Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump has a responsibility as president to attend to Obamacare.

“If they keep on this repeal path, they’ll get nowhere”, he said.

But those actions were taken with the belief that Republicans would repeal Obamacare, rather than remain the law of the land, as House Speaker Paul Ryan put it Friday, “for the foreseeable future”.

“That’s petulant”, said Schumer. “He ran as a defender of the middle class”.

“If he, out of anger, vengeance, whatever, starts undermining [the Affordable Care Act], it’s going backfire on him because he’s the president and the American people know he’s in charge and they want him to make things better”, Schumer added. “In the places where those tax breaks will work, you’re getting huge tolls”.

Schumer’s threat to filibuster has led to talk of Republicans using the so-called nuclear option to confirm Gorsuch’s nomination, which would require him to be confirmed with a simple majority instead of 60 votes.