Schweinsteiger to make Chicago Fire switch

The move is subject to a medical and Schweinsteiger obtaining a visa, with the Chicago Tribune reporting a one-year contract has been agreed. “We are excited for soccer fans everywhere to have the opportunity to watch the most decorated player in the league during the Fire’s 20th season”. “His versatility on the field, and his enormous experience at the highest levels of this sport will be a great benefit to our team”.

Schweinsteiger has also enjoyed success on the global stage, helping Germany become kings of worldwide football with the World Cup title in 2014. He could have helped them, in my opinion.

The World Cup victor has been frozen out at United after failing to feature in manager Jose Mourinho’s plans, and looked certain to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was acquired by the Chicago Fire on Monday. “Bastian’s talents, attitude, and character will be a ideal complement to our squad as we continue building a championship program”. His career also includes a World Cup title in 2014. Internationally, he boasts 24 goals in 121 appearances for Germany.

During his time at the club, the former Bayern Munich man fell out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho, who banishing him to train with the youth team.

Fire coach Veljko Paunovic said: “We know it’s going to take some time and adjustment for him coming to the new league, new coaching staff and everything”.

The deal sees Schweinsteiger’s spell at Old Trafford end after less than two years, having been brought to the club by Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015.

The midfielder told United’s official website: “If I talk to young players, even here when I speak to youngsters like Jesse, Marcus, Tim [Fosu-Mensah] and Axel [Tuanzebe] with the first team, I just try to talk to them and help them so they improve as quickly as possible but without losing their own character”.

With Bastian up top in the midfield and with Dax McCarty and Juninho in the back of the midfield, the Chicago Fire could have a devastating attack.