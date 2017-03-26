Scotland’s hopes still alive after late Martin victor

Chris Martin salvaged Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, scoring a late victor for Gordon Strachan’s side against Slovenia.

There was a sense that this perhaps was not going to be Scotland’s night towards the end of the opening 45 minutes, as Griffiths somehow hit the frame of the goal when picked out by Snodgrass just a few yards from the target, before doing likewise moments later from slightly further out.

But substitute Chris Martin, who had been booed onto the park by the Tartan Army, produced the only goal two minutes from time to earn Scotland a vital three points that breathes fresh life into the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Lithuania is still in the running for a World Cup spot, now in fourth place in Group F of the competition with five points.

The Scots lie fifth in Group F, four points adrift of their opponents, who are second behind leaders England. Slovakia are in second with nine. Anything less than a win would have ended Scotland’s hopes of making it to Russian Federation. A precedent might well have been set, though.

But the 59-year-old brushed off Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Canada as an irrelevance, promising an injection of form and confidence from the line-up.

Slovenia, for their part, seemed happy to make sure they held on to the point. Subs – Naismith 5, Martin 6, Anya 6. Martin rises highest from a corner kick to head home, but he pushed his marker to get there and the referee awards the foul.

Six minutes later they nearly cheered when a rising drive from midfielder James Morrison from the edge of the box missed the target by inches.

Time seemed to be running out for Gordon Strachan’s side but with two minutes remaining Martin, on for James Morrison five minutes earlier, took a Stuart Armstrong pass and fired a low drive past goalkeeper Jan Oblak and in at the far post.

Armstrong showed great awareness to thread the ball through to the Fulham forward who took a touch to steady himself before rolling beyond Oblak to spark scenes of jubilation inside a half-full Hampden. He’s down on the turf in pain.

Scotland were excellent in the first half but, frustratingly, were unable to convert from a host of chances with Leigh Griffiths guilty of a horrendous miss 10 minutes before the break.

