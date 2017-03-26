Sea ice extent for both poles shrinks to record low

Ocean ice is a vital piece of the environments at both poles, giving living space and affecting sustenance accessibility for penguins, polar bears and other local species.

“I have been looking at Arctic weather patterns for 35 years and have never seen anything close to what we’ve experienced these past two winters”, Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, which keeps track of sea ice levels, said in a statement.

An NSIDC scientist, Julienne Stroeve, said, “Starting the beginning of the thaw season with ice sheets which are this thin is a major change”.

Scientists from the NSIDC attributed the decrease to a very warm autumn and winter, where the temperature at the surface of the Arctic Ocean was 2.5 degrees Celsius above the average. Amid one such scene toward the beginning of February, temperatures over 80 degrees north scope came to nearly 30°F (15°C) above ordinary winter temperatures of about – 22°F (- 30°C).

Because different climate models use different assumptions about the role of natural climate variation, existing projections suggest the first summer without Arctic sea ice could occur between 2030 and 2080-a 50-year range. The total polar sea ice spanned 6.26 million square miles, 790,000 square miles less than the average global minimum extent for 1981-2010.

This was for the third consecutive year since satellite records began. The ice extent was 37,000 square miles (97,000 square km) below the previous record low, which was hit in 2015. A series of storms towards the end of the winter also compounded the problem, halting the regrowth of ice.

The record is part of a trend: Every decade since 1979, the Arctic’s maximum ice extent has dropped by an average of 2.8 percent, according to NASA. The sea ice maximum refers to the point at which sea ice is at its highest seasonal extent. But sea ice is in decline in a warming world and the records have been shattered this year. This is the smallest amount of ice ever to be measured in this region, breaking the old record set in 1997 by 71,000 square miles. Therefore, if we don’t stop increasing the Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, record low ice extents like the one just reported can only continue-even if a bit more slowly.

The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, USA and European scientists said Wednesday. The ring of sea ice around the Antarctic continent behaves in a similar manner, with the calendar flipped: it usually reaches its maximum in September and its minimum in February.

“It is tempting to say that the record low we are seeing this year is global warming finally catching up with Antarctica”, Meier said.