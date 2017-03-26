Sean Payton: Patriots’ Malcolm Butler schedules visit with Saints

The New Orleans Saints welcomed cornerback Malcolm Butler to town Wednesday evening as they try to determine what they’d be willing to spend to add him to the defense. Yet as he isn’t an unrestricted free agent, it means that the Patriots are able to match the team’s offer if Bill Belichick wants to keep Butler in New England. “I love the organization and the people”. At least, if only just for a visit.

“As far as going into detail on what I would like to do, I’d rather not go into detail”, Cooks said.

As his name surfaced in trade rumors a week ago, Cooks and Saints receiver Michael Thomas appeared to engage in a passive-aggressive back-and-forth on Twitter.

According to the Herald’s Jeff Howe, several teams are interested in Butler’s services.

Under Sean Payton and Drew Brees, New Orleans has always been an offense that spreads the ball around, and Cooks hinted he would have liked to have a hand in some duties that went to other players. It just happened to be a great opportunity for both sides to be able to do what they want to do, and to be sent off to a good team for me. This would bring the cornerback to Foxboro on the terms New Orleans offered.

Pressed for specifics about the opportunities he believes he missed in New Orleans, Cooks declined to offer any details.

Despite being dealt after a productive season and prior to the conclusion of his rookie contract, Cooks insisted Wednesday that he harbors no ill will toward the Saints, according to Phil Perry of CSNNE.com:”No bad blood”.

“I have nothing but high praise for Drew, he’s a workaholic, a guy who pays attention to the game, so detailed, so as a young guy, to be able to have that, take some things off your plate”, Cooks said.

“I’d never never known about it”, Cooks said, “and at the end of the day, I’ve still got to earn his trust when I come there and play and continue to do what I’ve been doing”.